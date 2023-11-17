Winners of 2017’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NMSQ) from Prempeh College have successfully graduated from Medical School.

The three triumphed over students from Adisadel College, and St. Thomas Aquinas School, with 53 points to claim the bragging rights.

Wonder Sarfo-Ansah graduated from the UG Medical School, while Daniel Osei Badu and Kofi Konadu Boakye graduated from the KNUST Medical School.

The organisers of NMSQ in an X post congratulated the three and wished them well as they embark on future endeavors.

“We wish them the very best as they embark on this new journey!”

