The Koforidua Circuit Court B has remanded into police custody four military men, an Immigration Officer, and a private security man for armed robbery at Akyem Akanteng in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The accused persons are Sergeant Mensah Dominic 41 years, L/Cpl Tetteh Wayo 43 years both stationed at the Jubilee House. L/CPL, Nyarko Bernard 28 years stationed at ABF at Tamale command Unit, PTE/ Eric Anim 23years stationed at 11 mechanised Infantry Battalion- Accra but currently on leave.

L.C.O/ Richard Okyere 27-year-old Immigration officer stationed at the Ministry of Interior and 28-year-old Kelvin Marfo a private security man at the 5th Hour Mining Company at Akyem Akwatia.

According to the prosecution, the Immigration officer, Richard Okyere who was in charge of a Mitsubishi L200 with registration number GS – 1116- 11 on November 10, 2023, based on their plan picked up the two military officers at their duty post at the Jubilee House before proceeding to pick up the other 2 military men at Pokuase and the last suspect at Asamankese before heading to Akyem Akanteng.

At 3:00 am on November 11, 2023, the suspects armed with military rifles and in military uniforms invaded the home of the complainant 55-year-old Ofori Samuel a Cocoa Purchasing Clerk at Akyem Akanteng and demanded GH¢100,000.00 amidst death threats.

The complainant who was frightened by the weapons explained he had no money but rather could offer them 10,000 cash which may be raised after selling a 5 gram of gold ore that was in his possession valued at GH¢ 29,000.

The suspects then pushed the complainant inside his room, took the gold and drove off.

The complainant immediately called the Akwatia Police Commander and a police officer at Osenase to inform them about the robbery incident.

Luck, however, eluded the suspects as they were apprehended by the police upon reaching the Osenase police checkpoint.

Two military rifles with serial numbers-A0082460, A0056937, four magazines, 62 rounds of live ammunition, and a helmet were retrieved from the suspects after they were taken to the Akwatia Police Station.

According to the prosecution, during interrogations of the accused persons by the District Commander in the presence of other policemen, the first accused person handed over the 5 pounds of gold ore which the complainant earlier reported had been robbed from him by the accused persons to the commander.

The docket was taken over by the RCID, Kyebi together with the above-mentioned exhibit of 5 pounds of gold for further investigations the same day.

Meanwhile, the Mitsubishi L200 with No. GS 1116-11 which was used by the accused persons has been impounded at the forecourt of the Eastern South Regional Headquarters for further action.

The prosecution added that on receipt of the case docket, all the various Departments of the accused persons were informed accordingly.

The suspects who have been charged with two counts, that is, Conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery and robbery were remanded by the court presided over by Matilda Ribeiro to reappear on November 28th, 2023.

This was after prosecution Assistant State Attorney Micdad Iddrisu prayed the court to remand the suspects to enable the police continue their investigations.