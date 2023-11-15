There was laughter and loud cheers in Parliament after the Speaker, Alban Bagbin used ‘showdown’ in his closing remarks on the 2024 budget presentation.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta made the presentation on Wednesday, November 15.

The Speaker at the end asked the Majority and Minority Leaders to give their statements on the presentation.

The Deputy Majority Leader and Efutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markins said his side was satisfied with the presentation which Mr Ofori-Atta themed the Nkunim budget.

Minority Leader, Ajumako Anyan Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, however, described the budget as empty, insensitive and out of touch with the reality.

This resulted in a near pandemonium, causing the Speaker to swiftly intervene and maintain order.

He urged the MPs to familiarise themselves with the Standing Order of the House ahead of the budget debate which will start on November 19.

Bagbin stressed the strict adherence to the rules and his commitment to enforcing them without resorting to any showdown.

“Honourable members, the tone has been set clearly. I now have my task set out for me, and I am going to apply and enforce our rules vigorously.

So, when you go, read the Order in the house, part 15 of the Standing Orders. I am going to apply them. I am not going to do any show down,” he said attracting laughter from the lawmakers.

He continued, “Honourable members, you are all aware showdown is my friend. So May I now according to our rules adjourn the house to Thursday, November 16 at 1 pm.”

This phrase ‘Showdown’ has become popular after Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong used it repeatedly to express misgivings about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Congress.

Mr Agyapong who was a flagbearer hopeful went berserk after his polling agent was allegedly chased out of a voting centre by angry delegates.

He was captured on camera promising to give “a showdown” to President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

