Parliament is advocating for the safety and protection of journalists to allow them discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The House has stated that, crimes against journalists must end and the state must show the way.

These are were comments by some members of Parliament (MPs) when the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah presented a statement on the safety of journalists on Wednesday.

The Deputy Minority Whip and MP for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim said it is regrettable and shameful for Ghana to be ranked as a nation with little respect to journalists.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu also underscored the need for increased protection for journalists.

Other MPs bemoaned how assaults and crimes against media practitioners are increasing by the day.

Meanwhile, the information Minister announced a hotline through which victims of unfair treatment can reach his outfit to lodge complaints of attacks and assault.

