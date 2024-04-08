The Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a load-shedding timetable to help Ghanaians plan their lives amidst the recent power outages.

This follows a meeting with stakeholders in the energy sector on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, had earlier dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable despite the frustration from Ghanaians.

He said the demand for a load-shedding timetable is equivalent to wishing evil for the country.

ECG also stated there was no need for a timetable, adding the recent power cuts may be due to other factors and emphasized that the notorious ‘dumsor’ phenomenon has not returned.

However, the Committee Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea has emphasised the need for the timetable for the purposes of transparency.

“The conversations we’ve had so far are very good, some of the technical challenges relating to fuel and the rest of it may be tackled. If there’s under generation, which there’s an admission there’s one, we should do everything in our power to make sure that we generate enough power.”

“I think the Committee was very strong on the matter that if there are power outages, those who are enjoying should know when it’ll be available, and then they plan their lives around the timetable they’ll furnish them. They are going to do it and we’ll do everything in our power to monitor them,” he stated.

