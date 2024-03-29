The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a schedule for the current power outages known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

According to him, there is no prior notice from ECG as electricity goes off abruptly, causing significant disruptions.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Midday News, he stated that “This is unfortunate because we need a time table.”

He emphasised that the availability of a timetable would enable people to anticipate and adjust to unstable electricity, allowing them to plan their activities in advance.

“People will plan around the timetable available, people will know whether to iron their cloths ahead of time, when they should cook and store it in the fridge,” he added

Mr. Akyea stressed the importance of ECG providing a timetable for the power outages, stating that Ghanaians would prefer having a schedule over experiencing random power cuts whenever ECG wishes to turn off the lights, which he said is highly undesirable.

“So no matter the permutation, I’m of the humble view that we need a timetable, until the situation will normalise, then you take off the timetable.”

READ ALSO: