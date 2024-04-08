Former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Rachel Appoh has stated that it has become necessary for Ghanaians to elect John Dramani Mahama as President as he is the only person with the competence and experience to wheel the country out of the economic quagmire it has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo administration.

Speaking during an interview on Peace FM, she noted that, the fortunes of the country have decimated gravely under the Akufo-Addo administration, requiring urgent attention.

She noted, so bad has the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government fared that persons who hitherto associated with the party and the president no longer want to be tagged with it.

She expressed her readiness to campaign vigorously for the NDC and ensure that the party returns to power in 2025.

Ms. Appoh stated that the dire situation Ghana finds itself in requires a selfless, competent and patriotic leadership and John Mahama in her view, perfectly fits the bill.

She noted that the Mahama government set Ghana on the path of development but the Akufo-Addo administration derailed the process, setting the country back.

To corroborate her viewpoint that the Mahama government was better than the Akufo-Addo administration, Rachel Appoh outlined some policies and projects implemented by the NDC government.

“It has become necessary for us to rescue the country from the bad governance of the Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia. The NDC is going to win power from the NPP and return Ghana to the path of development.

“If all governments destroyed the country like NPP, no one would be proud to call himself a Ghanaian. Ghanaians voted for the NPP to develop the country but they have been a big disappointment. The Mahama government was better than the NPP and we are coming back to rescue the country. Had the NPP continue the good projects started by the Mahama government, we would be doing well as a country,” she said.

Rachel Appoh also disclosed her inactivity from the country’s political scene, revealing that she has been on a journey to improve her academic and professional credential in the United States of America.

Unfortunately, in the course of the academic journey, she suffered an accident that ultimately ruled her out of the NDC parliamentary primaries.