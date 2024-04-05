The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has raised concerns over the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) failure to provide a load-shedding schedule to customers amid persistent power cuts, known locally as ‘dumsor’.

The country has grappled with erratic power supply for months, prompting concerns from various stakeholders. Disputes between ECG and GRIDCo have further complicated the situation.

In a letter of compliance addressed to the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, dated March 28th, GRIDCo expressed grave concern about ECG’s failure to adhere to the load-shedding directives issued by the National System Control Center (NSCC).

GRIDCo said ECG’s disregard for these directives poses a substantial threat to the grid’s stability.

GRIDCo cited instances where ECG’s non-compliance resulted in system frequency fluctuations, further exacerbating the situation.

“We note with grave concern the repeated instances where Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Operations personnel fail to follow load management instructions issued by the SCC. This non-compliance poses a significant threat to the stability of the power grid, potentially leading to: Avoidable power outages for customers and system collapse.

“The SCC routinely communicates load management directives to ECG Operations. However, these instructions are often either not effected or inadequately implemented. This results in a decline in system frequency, triggering:

• The operation of the Automatic Frequency Load Shedding (AFLS) relays,

• SCC having to disconnect feeders serving bulk customers to correct the decaying frequency.”

GRIDCo has stated that instances where they are blamed for emergency disconnections do not accurately reflect the current situation. They added that ECG’s disregard for load management instructions is a breach of regulations.

“When these emergency disconnections occur, ECG publishes customer notices attributing the loss of power supply to GRIDCo, which is not an accurate description of the current situation. Furthermore, ECG’s disregard for load management instructions is a clear violation of the regulations.”

As a result, GRIDCo is urging the Minister, to intervene to ensure ECG complies with the issuance of a load shedding timetable.

“We therefore bring this to your kind attention, Honourable Minister, and seek your urgent intervention to ensure cooperation from ECG with respect to load management operations.”

