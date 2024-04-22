Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has explained why the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cannot provide Ghanaians with a load-shedding timetable.

This, he said is a result of uncertainties faced by power distribution in the country.

Frustrated consumers accuse government of not being transparent about the real power challenges, with sporadic power outages experienced across the country.

But in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Mercer who doubles as Sekondi Member of Parliament (MP) said providing a timetable will be a distortion if the data on the quantum of power to be distributed at any given time is not known.

“There is no constant planned outage but if you look at the data, between January and March, you will realise 50-85 % of the problem is purely distribution. ECG faces day-by-day distribution challenges.

“That is why ECG cannot provide the timetable people are requesting. There is no certainty with the distribution and it will create distortion,” he said.

