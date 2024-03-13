The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reassured the public that there is no need for a load-shedding timetable despite recent power interruptions.

In response to concerns about power supply challenges, ECG stated that the current issues do not warrant the implementation of a load-shedding timetable.

Laila Abubakar, the External Communications Manager at ECG, clarified that the recent power cuts may be due to other factors and emphasized that the notorious ‘dumsor’ phenomenon has not returned.

She assured the public that ECG’s management is diligently working to address the challenges facing the power sector.

“The thing is, we just want people to be aware that when your power goes off, it is not always a matter of load shedding. There are several issues and there are some of them that fall before the doorsteps of ECG. We are doing as much as possible to solve the ones that we can.”

“There aren’t any issues with shedding load. The load shed, I think is what people understand by ‘dumsor’. But usually, when someone asks me if, there is dumsor, I ask them what do you understand and what do you think ‘dumsor’ means. Unfortunately, there wouldn’t be a timetable,” she insisted.

Meanwhile, John Abdulai Jinapor, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, has asserted that the ongoing power outages in various parts of the country stem from financial constraints rather than faulty transformers.

Mr Jinapor refuted claims by the ECG that the outages were due to transformer repairs, alleging that the root cause is a shortfall in electricity generation capacity.

