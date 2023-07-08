

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), operators of the National Interconnected Transmission System, says there is a deficit in thermal power generation due to limited gas supply from the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP), and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCo).

In a statement issued on Friday, July 7, GRIDCo said “This has created a supply gap of 650 Megawatts of power at peak time which will affect consumers in some parts of the country.”

While regretting the inconvenience this will cause to consumers, the company said “Every effort is being made to restore gas supply from Atuabo.”

“As the situation improves, power will be restored to affected customers,” the statement added.

The power distributor, which is the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), also in a release issued on Friday, July 7, apologised to consumers experiencing power cuts as a result of the situation.

It further explained that as a result of the gas situation at Atuabo and WAPCo, all Asogli phase-One units, Cenpower, and Aksa Power Plants have shutdown, leading to a generation shortfall.

It says the Ghana National Gas Company has assured that it will resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Meanwhile, ECG expects power supply to be fully restored by 9:00pm today, Friday, 7th July, 2023” the statement added.

