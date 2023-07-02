Songstress Mzbel held an intimate outdooring ceremony for her newborn baby girl on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Mzbel, who sees herself as a goddess, ditched the conventional christening ceremony for kpodziemo, a traditional Ga naming ceremony.

Photos from the event saw her clad in all white outfit as she and her baby were guarded by some men dressed as ‘wulomei’ (priests).

During the event, Mzbel appeared in an elegant all-white outfit, exuding a sense of purity and spirituality.

To add to the traditional ambiance, men dressed as ‘wulomei’ (priests) provided protection and guidance for Mzbel and her baby.

The photos captured from the ceremony showcased the serene and meaningful moments shared by Mzbel and her loved ones, highlighting her cultural heritage.

Her daughter has been named Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

