Controversial songstress, Mzbel has become the center of controversy once again with some photos she shared of herself and her adorable baby, Ohemaa.

Mzbel shared photos of her breastfeeding her daughter, while putting her cleavage on full glare of the public.

She was looking on with pride as her daughter latched unto her breast with satisfaction.

Other photos captured Mzbel cradling Ohemaa as they ready to step out.

The photos has generated divided opinions from Ghanaians, with the conservatives chastising her publishing what they say should be intimate moments with her daughter.

Others have also applauded her and suggested the Ministry of Health contacted her as an ambassador for the breastfeeding campaign.