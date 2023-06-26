Ghanaian songstress Mzbel, whose real name is Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, welcomed her newborn daughter on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and joyfully shared the journey with her followers.

Despite previous concerns regarding her public display of her baby bump on social media, Mzbel safely delivered her baby girl, as evidenced by the video she posted.

In an effort to capture the precious moments, Mzbel chose to document her time in the delivery room, accompanied by the soothing background melody of Nacee’s “Aseda.”

Today, she delightedly shared a heartwarming video from the labor room, where she lovingly cradled her newborn baby.