Congratulatory messages have flooded the social media space for legendary musician, Mzbel as she announces her pregnancy.

At age 43, the talented singer is expecting baby number two.

Her son, Aaron Nana Kwame Adepa, who has lived 10 years without a sibling is excited as he anticipates the birth of a playmate.

Mzbel made the announcement on her social media platforms accompanied with maternity photos exposing her huge baby bump.

She was decently dressed in a pink flowery maxi dress with simple heels which gave all highlights to her glowing face and enormous belly.

The five photos she shared captured the alluring moment of her celebration and joy which she has infected her 1.2 million followers with.

Meanwhile, netizens suspected the good news after she flaunted a huge diamond wedding band and she failed to flaunt herself on social media as she usually does.

That notwithstanding, her fans, including celebrities have extended goodwill messages to share in her joy.

