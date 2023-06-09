Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, Camidoh, has earned his first nomination for the prestigious BET Awards ceremony.

He was nominated for the Best New International Act category.

The ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker took to his Twitter page to announce his nomination.

He faces stiff competition from Nigeria’s Asake, Libianca, Werenoi, FLO, Raye, Maureen, MC Ryan SP, Paris Cooper.

The ‘For My Lover’ crooner has joined other Ghanaian acts like Kojo Antwi, D Black, Sarkodie, R2bees, Stonebwoy, Fuse ODG, MzVee, Kwesi Arthur and Black Sherif who have either been nominated or won awards at the event.

He is the only Ghanaian nominated for this year’s edition as no Ghanaian made it onto the list in 2022.

Below is his tweet:

