Kaneka corporation, a global fibre producing company together with the National Youth Authority (NYA) has engaged hair stylists and beauticians in the cosmetology and hair styling industry on the need to adopt current practices and the right use of products.

The workshop which has been in inception nationwide since 2020 is the 4th of its kind in the western region and brought together 1,000 young practitioners from across the region.

The training which aimed at educating beneficiaries to identify fake products from registered and standardized geared at improving consumers health.

Addressing participants, Miebi Egbebo, marketing executive of Kaneka who is also focal person for the nationwide training sessions recounted the contribution of Kaneka corporation to improving standards in the hair and beauty industry in Ghana and other African countries. She gave a background of the training programs of Kaneka corporation and said over the 4 years period Kaneka company has trained over 12,000 hair stylists and beauticians.

She also shed more light on the operations of Kaneka and said the organization shall continue to invest in training new and existing hair stylists and arm them with relevant information to enable them improve on their businesses.

She pledged the company’s resolve to continue to partner with such agencies as the National Youth Authority to ensure the welfare of young people are adequately catered for.

Ms. Charlotte Kumi, the Marketing Executive for Kaneka noted the need for hair stylists to also keep abreast of modern trends and best practices, including customer satisfaction to have a worthwhile experience.

the Western Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, Edwin Amponsah said, the Youth Authority had a core mandate to facilitate the holistic development of the Ghanaian youth in Ghana, and was glad to partner with Kanekalon to shore up the entrepreneurial skills among the growing youth population of the western region.

He thanked Kanekalon for their efforts, and like Oliver Twist asked them to continue to contribute to the youth development agenda.

He said the inclusion of such soft skills as book keeping, branding and marketing and customer relations which Kaneka has been imparting would go a long way to make the participants stay competitive.

The Western Regional Director for the Department of Gender, Maribel Okine, encouraged them to mentor the younger ones positively to help the girlchild in particular to become empowered economically.

She said skills acquisition was key to ending the cycle of poverty among girls and as well save them from domestic violence due to their over-dependence on the male counterparts.

Ms. Okine also encourage them to guard their reproductive health in order to stay healthy to work and fend for their families.

The workshop saw participants exhibiting wares made from high graded and quality fiber called Kanekalon.

Weave Ghana limited, a partner of Kanekalon and producers of Darling products were also present to educate the stylists through out this workshop.