Yesterday, a devastating incident unfolded at Daboase Senior High Technical School as three first-year students lost their lives while attempting to swim in the treacherously flooded River Subri.

The unfortunate event took place on Saturday, June 24, when a group of seven students allegedly sneaked out of the school premises to embark on an ill-fated swimming excursion.

Despite being boarders, these students managed to leave their dormitory undetected by the school authorities and their housemaster.

Regrettably, two bodies have been recovered from the river and are presently resting at the morgue in Effia-Nkwanta Teaching Hospital.

However, the search continues for the third missing student.

The Western Region and its surrounding areas have been battered by heavy rainfall, resulting in the overflow of numerous rivers and the displacement of several communities.

Although the students were not residents of Daboase Township, they ventured into the river to bathe and wash clothes, underestimating the formidable current caused by the flooding, which ultimately swept them away.

Despite the courageous efforts of four companions to rescue them, they were unable to prevail against the force of nature.

Nevertheless, a dedicated rescue team, led by District Chief Executive Mr. Emmanuel Boakye and assembled by the District Security Council, is tirelessly combing the area in search of the missing student.

Expressing profound grief over the incident, Mr. Boakye acknowledged that this unfortunate event was just one among many severe consequences of the incessant rain that has been relentless since Wednesday.

He remarked, “The rains have rendered numerous people homeless. While we were inspecting the affected communities, the police informed us about the tragic incident involving the students.”

Providing further information about the victims, Mr. Boakye disclosed that they hailed from Inchaban in the Shama District, Amanful in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, and Agona in the Ahanta West Municipality.

The school authorities and local assembly have notified the parents of the victims, extending their support during this immensely difficult time.

Seizing the opportunity, the DCE advised students, particularly those from other parts of the country, to refrain from venturing into rivers, especially given the current perilous conditions.