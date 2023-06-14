Pregnancy sure looks good on African goddess Mzbel, the reason she has sworn to torment her followers with series of maternity photos.

After announcing the beginning of her new adventure of being a mother-of-two, Mzbel is releasing all the draft she hoarded on her phone during her nine-month journey.

The first set of photos captured the moment she stepped out in style while oozing positive aura in a bump-bearing pink ensemble.

Other sets captured her daring maternity fashion with white crop top and a matching low-rise wide-legged pants.

Unlike the days when expecting mothers rock maxi dresses to hide their good news, Mzbel dressed to showcase her pregnant belly, and in a way that has nothing to do with the traditional style.

In her own words, she took inspiration from fashion icon Rihanna who is credited with the redefined pregnancy fashion.

Responding to fault-finders who advised her to be wary of evil eyes, Mzbel dedicated the entire 23rd verse of Psalm while expressing confidence that “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me”

