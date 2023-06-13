Chef Hilda Baci has reacted after becoming the holder of the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon by an individual.

With 93 hours, 11 minutes, Hilda Baci was able to break the previous record of 87 hours, 45 minutes set by Chef Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.

The excited chef, who had a teary moment after getting the news, also shared a screenshot of the email she got from Guinness World Records.

She went on to pray and thank God “that all her efforts were not in vain.”

Watch Hilda’s reaction in video below: