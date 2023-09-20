Ghanaian entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast, Hilda Baci has bought a brand-new Range Rover as birthday gift to herself.

The lavish purchase is a reward to herself for her hard work and success in her career.

Hilda is the reigning Guinness World Record holder for the longest time spent cooking, a feat she attained after cooking for 92 hours.

She shared videos of the moment she took delivery of the high-end luxury vehicle which she revealed is worth millions of Naira.

The Range Rover, she said is her ultimate choice because of its elegance, performance, and status.

This extravagant birthday gift showcases Hilda Baci’s dedication to her personal and professional life.

Also, some industry friends sent her tons of designer gifts.