Former record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Hilda Baci, has paid a pleasant visit to the Guinness World Records headquarters in London.

Hilda’s visit is at the back of an official invitation by the platform to visit whenever she is in the United Kingdom.

She received a rousing welcome by the GWR staff at the Canary Wharf, London’s South Quay Plaza, who were anticipating her visit and the adjudicator who awarded her the longest cooking marathon back in May.

She had talks with them on her experience during the cook-a-thon and if there is a possibility of re-attempting the esteemed record.