Nigerian former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Hilda Baci has slammed Ghanaians over the never ending jollof war between both countries.

Hilda in a viral video on social media said Ghana jollof lacks taste.

Reiterating her point, the chef said she beat a Ghanaian chef in a cooking competition which makes it clear that Nigeria jollof is better than Ghana jollof.

“Nigerian Jollof is better than Ghanaian jollof and I have been to Ghana, I have eaten the jollof I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef and I won. Nigerians are very intentional about flavour and a lot of things go in. There is also smoke their jollof which gives it more taste,” she said.

