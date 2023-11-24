Nigerian former Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Hilda Baci has slammed Ghanaians over the never ending jollof war between both countries.
Hilda in a viral video on social media said Ghana jollof lacks taste.
Reiterating her point, the chef said she beat a Ghanaian chef in a cooking competition which makes it clear that Nigeria jollof is better than Ghana jollof.
“Nigerian Jollof is better than Ghanaian jollof and I have been to Ghana, I have eaten the jollof I have done a competition with a Ghanaian chef and I won. Nigerians are very intentional about flavour and a lot of things go in. There is also smoke their jollof which gives it more taste,” she said.
Ghana Jollof Has No Flavour- Chef Hilda Baci— Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) November 23, 2023
Someone help me educate her that her records in the Big book wasn’t the best chef so she should know her place.
Nigeria Jollof that tastes like Gravels 🤭 pic.twitter.com/WAMJtADMij