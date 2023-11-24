Brazil forward Rodrygo says he was racially abused on social media following a heated argument with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

The pair exchanged words on the pitch as a World Cup qualifier between the sides in Rio de Janeiro was delayed by 30 minutes because of violent clashes between police and visiting fans.

Rodyrgo said he had received messages with emojis of monkeys and bananas.

“My social networks were invaded with insults,” Rodrygo wrote on Instagram.

“If we don’t do what they want if we don’t behave as they think we should, if we wear something that annoys them if we don’t lower our heads when they attack us, if we occupy spaces they think are theirs alone, the racists will act out their criminal behaviour.

“Racists are always on duty. Bad luck for them. We won’t stop.”

Messi was seen interacting with Brazil captain Marquinhos and Rodrygo before several Argentina players tried to calm the developing situation in the stands at Maracana Stadium.

After a lengthy delay, the World Cup qualifier did go ahead, with Argentina winning 1-0.