The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has serve notice of an indefinite nationwide strike on Wednesday, 29th November,2023, until their issues are resolved.

MOWAG said the notice of the indefinite nationwide strike is in accordance with Section 159 of Act 651(2003) of the constitution.

The move, the group said is to exercise their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

“Our position is that all mortuary workers in Ghana shall lay down their tools starting on Wednesday, 29th November, 2023, until all matters already in your domain are resolved. This is in exercise of our rights as the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana stipulates.”

The Association has notified six government institutions in a press statement signed and issued on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The institutions include; the Ministries of Health, Employment and Labour Relations, National Security, Finance, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the National Labour Commission.

According to MOWAG, “Since all avenues to resolve our grievances have proven futile,” the Association found it necessary to take this action.

Below is the full statement