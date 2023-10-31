Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, has disclosed her broken relationship with her father, Effiong Bassey Edem.

In a recent interview, the Guinness World Record holder revealed that her, only issue with her biological father was his absence from her life while growing up.

She said her father was present in her life during her childhood but abandoned her before she came of age.

This according to her, is because his relationship with her mother suddenly turned sour.

Hilda said her father abandoned her and her brother halfway through their university education.

She recalled an instance where she once called her father to demand school fees and he responded, “Who is your dad?”.

