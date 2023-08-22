Sensational Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has always wanted to taste fame, she revealed in a recent interview.

Prior to becoming a Guinness World Record holder with a 92-hour cook-a-thon, Hilda Baci said she auditioned for Big Brother Naija about five times.

All five times were unsuccessful, hence she moved to her second option which was the cooking competition.

Celebrity chef, Hilda Baci.

According to her, the plan was to gain popularity since most of her close associates were already in the limelight and she did not want to live in their shadows.

What BBNaija which she would have spent months on could not do for her, her cook-a-thon did and in the best way possible.

Currently, she has the fame, endorsements, a citation and her name in the World’s history book as the latest cooking champion.