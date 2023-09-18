Ghanaian rising star, OlivetheBoy, has transcended Ghanaian territories after performing at Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) eviction opening show.

The eviction opening show for week 9 of the All Stars edition featured OlivetheBoy as the guest artiste, where he took center stage to entertain the audience during an ad break.

The crowd’s response was electrifying, with loud cheers and applause as Nigerians got their first live experience of the Ghanaian artiste behind the hit track ‘Goodsin’, which has been gaining popularity across borders.

The energy in the room was infectious as the audience jammed to the rhythm of his music.

Even with technical issues, the enthusiastic fans came to his rescue, singing along word for word while OlivetheBoy looked on with a heart full of contentment.

OlivetheBoy’s captivating stage presence and ability to connect with the audience left a lasting impression on the fans.

