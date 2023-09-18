Two persons have been arrested at Asokore Mampong Municipality during their alleged attempt to engage in double registration in the ongoing Limited Voters’ Registration Exercise.

According to the Municipal EC officer, Angela Afriyie Osei, the two suspects were arrested after being verified as persons already captured in the database of the Electoral Commission.

Madam Angela Afriyie cites double registration and attempts to register minors as a challenge to the process.

“The challenge we have been facing is about the double registration. At times when applicants come and we interrogate them, they insist he or she hasn’t registered before but when they go to the biometric column then it will come out that the person has registered.

“At the moment, we’ve handed two to the police. On male and a female. Another issue is also with the registration of minors,” she indicated.

Meanwhile, some party agents are satisfied with the process so far.

“So far, we are satisfied with the entire process except some few challenges but that aside, we are very much comfortable with the process. All in all, everything is great,” an agent told JoyNews.