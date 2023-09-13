The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the presidential primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.

The election will be between four of the six aspirants who made it through the Super Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023.

This follows the withdrawal of former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen from the race.

After the end of the balloting held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot.

The agents of Vice President Dr Mahamudu who represented him picked the second slot.

Former Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai Nimoh picked third and fourth slots respectively.

