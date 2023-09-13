The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape on the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) removal has asserted that the audio seems to be doctored.

The Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP) disclosed this in a media briefing after the committee’s in-camera hearing on Wednesday.

This, he said, was based on the two tapes that the committee had received.

The leaked tape contained a conversation between former NPP Northern Regional Chairman Bugri Naabu and three senior Police officers; COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, plotting the removal of the IGP to help the NPP rig the 2024 elections.

But in Mr Atta-Akyea’s view, the audio that went viral on social media is a shorter version of the new tape delivered to the committee by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

“It seems to be the case because the second tape is a long conversation,” the lawmaker said.

The National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, and the lawyer for IGP George Dampare, Kwame Gyan, appeared on Wednesday for an in-camera hearing.

The session also had in attendance the three senior police officers implicated in the secret recording, together with their lawyers.

Meanwhile, Dr Dampare, who also appeared before the committee on Tuesday, dismissed the allegations made against him by the Police officers, stating that they are wild, baseless, unfounded, and have caused his family severe pain.

He also denied any involvement in the secret recording of the tape.

Meanwhile, Mr Atta-Akyea has announced the committee will resume sitting from October 2 to October 6, 2023, to continue with the probe.

ALSO READ: