Retired Commissioner of Police, COP George Alex Mensah, has downplayed the content of a leaked draft report from the committee probing the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.

Mr Mensah has said he has not seen any report neither has his lawyers been informed about any report.

He stated that, there are due processes the committee must follow with regards to the submission and publication of the report.

“Maybe this is propaganda because if there is going to be any report, the committee is supposed to submit it to parliament and the Speaker who called for the probe. We are talking about a leaked report so who leaked it and what is the motive behind it? Is the report signed by the committee?” he quizzed in an interview on Accra-based TV3.

The draft report allegedly vindicates the IGP and indicts the three police officers named in the leaked tape saga.

But the retired police officer has questioned, “What was the IGP cleared off? Was the committee tasked to investigate the tape or the IGP?”

If the leaked draft is anything to go by, Mr Mensah who is contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Bekwai constituency said he suspects IGP Dampare.

He alleged that, IGP Dampare may have purposely leaked the draft report to sabotage his political career but that will not work.

“I am in my constituency going about my campaign smoothly. This will never affect my chances because my people know me and know what I can and can’t do. I never did anything wrong,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Parliamentary ad hoc committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, has dismissed the report, stating they are yet to make any recommendation on the case.

He has therefore urged the public to disregard the content of the said leaked draft report.

