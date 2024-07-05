Chairman of Parliament’s ad hoc committee that probed the IGP leaked tape saga, Samuel Atta Akyea, has dismissed allegations of bias.

The Abuakwa South Member of Parliament said he has no reason to disgrace the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare or any of the officers who appeared before the committee.

The committee is reportedly divided over the final report as it was signed by all seven members except the Chairman.

On the back of this, lead counsel for IGP Dampare, Kwame Gyan claimed Mr. Atta Akyea, who should remain neutral, has shown bias and has his own agenda.

He cited the Chairman’s behaviour following the release of the Committee’s report as evidence supporting his suspicions.

Mr Gyan stated that, the IGP has been vindicated and that any attempts by the Chairman to tarnish his reputation will not succeed.

However, reacting to the claims on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, programme Friday, Mr. Atta Akyea said he has no time to do evil.

“I really wish I wouldn’t comment on this out of respect for the Speaker but they should enjoy. The tape was not my invention so how can I change the fact or overhaul the truth? So that if I’m no longer in parliament and the case is revisited, I will tarnish my reputation?

“What is the dividend for me to disgrace the IGP? People should think. I don’t see what I will gain in perpetuating evil. He hasn’t offended me or chased after my wife so why I will hurt him? I leave everything to God, else things will not turn out well,” he said.

According to him, he only as the Chairman suggested for certain things to be done but there was no consensus.

“If as a Chairman, I suggest that we should do something and people disagree and want to make the report public without my signature, then that is it. Why else will the Speaker ask us to go back?” he quizzed.

