Deep cracks are emerging among members of the ad-hoc committee tasked to investigate the contents of a leaked audio tape on which some senior Police officers are heard allegedly plotting with a former New Patriotic Party regional chairman to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare from office.

These cracks follow the presentation of the report of the special committee to Parliament without the signature of the Chairman of the Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea. All other 7 members of the committee signed the report.

JoyNews understands Samuel Atta Akyea does not agree with the findings and conclusions reached by the other members and also wanted the committee to invite more witnesses after some allegations were made against the IGP including claims he supervised extra-judicial killings. This is an allegation the IGP has denied.

JoyNews understands the Chairman of the Committee Samuel Atta Akyea is set to present to the House his report which will detail his reservations about the initial report laid before the House.

Again, Samuel Atta Akyea has completely denied that he authorised the report that has been laid before the House.

On Tuesday, June 18 when the Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh Dompreh sought leave of the 2nd Deputy Speaker for the report to be laid, the Chief Whip was asked if he had sought the permission of the Chairman for the report to be laid, a question he answered in the affirmative.

The report, which is now being challenged was laid by the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee, Kennedy Agyepong supposedly on behalf of the Chairman of the Special Committee, Samuel Atta Akyea.

It is not clear yet which rules Samuel Atta Akyea will rely on to present his report as the Standing Orders do not make room for separate reports from different members of a committee.

