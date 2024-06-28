The Parliamentary ad hoc committee which probed the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office has recommended sanctions for the three officers involved.

The committee chaired by Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, has cited the officers; COP Alex George Mensah(Rtd), Supt. George Lysander Asare, and Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyedi for professional misconduct.

Their act per the committee’s report constitutes a major offence under Police regulations and must therefore be sanctioned per the disciplinary procedure.

The committee has also requested that the House communicate its findings to the President, in line with Section 19 of the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350), to ensure appropriate sanctions are imposed.

“The House should communicate its findings to the President pursuant to Section 19 of the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350) which vests disciplinary powers in the President, to determine the appropriate sanctions for COP George Alex Mensah, Supt George Lysander Asare and Supt Eric Emmanuel Gyebi who have misconducted themselves professionally by breaching among others the following: Section 17(d) of the Police Service Act, 1970 (Act 350) which states that:

“It shall be misconduct for a police officer to engage in any activity outside his official duties which is likely to involve him in political controversy or to lead to his taking improper advantage of his position in the Police Service.

“Regulation 82(1) (c) of the Police Service Regulations, 2012 (C.I 76) which states that: “It is a major offence for an officer to engage in an activity outside official duties which is likely to “Involve the officer in political controversy or lead to the officer taking improper advantage of that officer’s position in the service,” the report said.

The trio were heard on a leaked tape plotting the removal of IGP Dampare alongside the former New Patriotic Party(NPP) Northern regional chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu.

