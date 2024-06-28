Members of the Council of State have commiserated with the family of the late CEO of Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Asomah-Hinneh.

Led by the Chairman, Daasebre Otuo Serebuor, they visited the bereaved family at the late member’s Sakumono residence.

Also with the Council members was the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.

Madam Asomah-Hinneh passed away on June 11 after a short illness.

During the visit, the Chairman revealed that the deceased was expected at the monthly meeting but brought excuse duty.

They also signed a book of condolence opened in her honour.

Meanwhile, the Council will join her family to officially inform President Akufo-Addo of her death.

She was on the Legal and Constitution Affairs Committee and was instrumental in advising the President and other ministers on constitutional matters.

