The Labianca Company Limited has confirmed the death of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.

A statement issued by management said Madam Asomah-Hinneh passed away on June 11, 2024.

This was after a short illness at the International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) in Tema, Greater Accra Region.

The statement eulogised the deceased as a shining example of dedication, compassion, and leadership, and her contributions to the company, industry, and Ghana will be deeply missed.

“Besides her role as CEO of Labianca Company Limited, Mrs. Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh was a Member of the Council of State, a community leader, a mentor, a business executive, and a friend to many,” the statement mourned.

It added that, the funeral arrangements are currently being made, and details will be shared with the public in due course.

However, a book of condolence has also been opened at the reception of the company located at Tema Harbour.