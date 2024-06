The Chief Executive Officer of Labianca Company Limited, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh has passed on.

According to reports, she died on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in Accra.

Until her demise, Ms. Asomah-Hinneh was the representative of the Western Region on the Council of State.

Prior to that, she served as a member of the Board of Directors of the GPHA from 2017 to 2021.