Head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has issued a stern warning to fellow pastors against endorsing any presidential hopefuls in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

He stressed that, it is against divine principles for clergymen to pray for the victory of any political contender, as this can create discord within their congregations.

Prophet Oduro was reacting to a viral video of some pastors praying for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become Ghana’s next President.

He urged his fellow clergymen to provide counsel to presidential aspirants rather than publicly endorsing them.

“I saw footage where some of our brothers and sisters were praying for the vice president to become the next President of Ghana. What a shock! Preachers, I call you to order. Don’t compromise the dignity and the glory of God.

“As representatives of God, you shouldn’t take sides or support one candidate over the other. That is not the spirit of God. We can only offer advice, but we shouldn’t pray for you to become the next president,” he said while addressing his congregation.

Dr. Bawumia has been visiting various churches, promising to address their challenges if his presidential bid is successful.

He will be competing with the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and other candidates from various political parties in the elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.