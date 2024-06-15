Former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, says there is a high perception of corruption in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

This is because, the country has maintained its score of 43 for the fourth consecutive year in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023, as reported by Transparency International (TI) on January 30, 2024.

The country’s ranking is 70th out of 180 countries and territories assessed in the CPI.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, he explained that “It didn’t start yesterday; it started in 2017. If this does not worry Akufo-Addo, I don’t know what will worry him – that we, the people of Ghana, are perceiving his government to be very corrupt.

“But he sees nothing wrong with it and thinks that we must produce evidence before he will believe us.”

Mr Fuseini also cited the Afrobarometer Report, noting that if that is not enough evidence to indicate there is something wrong with the government, then the fight against corruption cannot be won.

He argued that with the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption and corruption-related offenses, people were entitled to believe that the President would fight the menace.

However, that has not been done.

“So, 60% of Ghanaians believed that Akufo-Addo was on his way to fighting corruption. Indeed, when he appointed Martin Amidu, I was the first to give him credit for that because I thought, having appointed someone from the opposition, he was serious about fighting corruption, but it turned out to be false.”

The former Tamale Central MP asserted that the actions of President Akufo-Addo in the fight against corruption show that he is merely a “clearing agent”.

