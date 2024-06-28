The collapse of the Boinso bridge has compelled the residents to use a canoe to traverse the river.

They have appealed to the National Disaster Management Organization to provide them with a lifejacket as authorities take steps to reconstruct the bridge.

With the bridge no longer usable, they have resorted to crossing the river by canoe, raising significant safety concerns.

The collapse has disrupted daily activities, as the bridge was a crucial link for both locals and travellers.

Now, the only way to traverse the river is by canoe, which poses a significant risk, especially for those unfamiliar with water travel or during adverse weather conditions.

In response to this situation, the Assemblyman for Boinso Electoral Area, Lewis Tetteh urgently appealed to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to provide lifejackets to prevent potential casualties.

The community fears that without proper safety measures, the likelihood of accidents will occur.

Meanwhile, the Western North Regional National Disaster Management Organization Director, Evans Austin Brew has urged the residents in the area to be cautious when crossing the river to prevent any casualty.

He further indicated that the government would do everything possible to secure the safety of the people living in the area.

ALSO READ: