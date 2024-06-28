The first mini-fair of the Ecobank-JoyNews Habitat Fair commenced on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Achimota Mall in the Greater Accra region.

The exhibition allowed prospective homeowners to enquire and purchase all household needs in one place.

This year’s event, the 15th edition since its inception is on the theme; “Home-ownership: Get a House, Make it a Home.”

The mini-fair provided opportunities for many potential property owners to become abreast of the process of acquiring their houses.

Many stakeholders in the industry also shared and educated prospective homeowners on what to do to secure their houses with ease.

Myjoyonline’s photojournalist, David Andoh was present at the event and captured these photos.