The only bridge linking Enchi and Elubo over the Boin River at Boinso in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region has collapsed, leaving residents and travelers frustrated and stranded.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, causing significant disruption to the daily commute and transportation of goods in the area.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, but the collapse has isolated Boinso and other communities from surrounding areas, critically impacting local businesses and access to essential services.

Residents speaking to Adom News reporter, Augustine Boah expressed their frustration over the incident.

They noted that, the bridge had been in a deteriorating state for years, yet no actions were taken to repair it.

Meanwhile, the chief of Boinso, Nana Kwadwo Miah III has appealed to the authorities for immediate intervention to restore the bridge and ensure the safety and convenience of the affected communities.

He noted that, the bridge is the community’s sole reliance for access to schools, markets, and healthcare services, hence an urgent need to fix it to accelerate socio-economic development in the area.