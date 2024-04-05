Emmanuel Agyemang alias Braa Emma, who attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest interview marathon, has dismissed rumors that he collapsed during the event.

It was speculated that, he slumped during his interview with songstress Mzbel on the second day of his attempt at the Baywiew Village.

Contrary to the rumours, Braa Emma insisted he did not collapse at any point during the two-day event, in an interview on Hitz FM.

Although he admitted to feeling a bit absent-minded and losing focus at times, he continued with the attempt until the medical team advised him to end it due to health concerns.

The medical team, who regularly checked his vital signs, including blood pressure, sugar levels, and pulse, at every rest break, noticed something was amiss.

Despite trumpeting that he was physically fit to continue and had even lined up more guests for the interview marathon including Andy Dosty and Okyeame Quophi, he was forced to quit.

Braa Emma expressed disappointment at having to conclude the attempt earlier than planned, at 43 hours 51 minutes and 37 seconds, as he had hoped to reach the target duration of 72 hours

That notwithstanding, the journalist is confident of victory and is currently compiling evidence for submission to Guinness World Records.

