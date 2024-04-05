The sudden cancellation of the highly anticipated “Easter Dance Party with Mr. Drew” event has stirred controversy and legal repercussions, as organizers of the event at Jamrok Bar and Event Center vow to pursue legal action against the headlining artiste.

Mr. Drew, the scheduled performer for the Easter Monday celebration, withdrew from the event without providing any explanation or justification.

The organisers had to cancel the show due to the unexpected decision by Mr. Drew disappointing fans who had bought tickets for the show.

According to reports, preparations for the event were well underway, with excitement building among eager attendees looking forward to the festivities.

However, Mr. Drew’s failure to honour his commitment to perform prompted organizers to seek clarification from the artiste and his team.

Despite receiving 50% of his performance fee in advance and confirming his participation in the event, Mr. Drew and his entourage were reportedly found asleep at their hotel when attempts were made to contact them for their scheduled performance.

Subsequently, they left the location without fulfilling their contractual obligations, leaving organizers and attendees in dismay.

In response to the breach of contract, the management of Jamrok Bar and Event Center has announced plans to pursue legal action against Mr. Drew and his team to recover the expenses incurred in organizing the event.

Lawyers representing Jamrok are currently studying the case and preparing to file a lawsuit against the artist for damages and compensation.

Check out the statement below: