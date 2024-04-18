The management of musician Mr Drew has accused JamRok Bar and Event Centre of spreading falsehoods and defaming its artist after the latter sued the singer.

JamRok in its suit claimed that the singer failed to perform at their event dubbed ‘Easter Dance Party with Mr Drew’ without any warning or excuse despite getting paid 50% of the performance fee.

However, explaining its side of the story in a press release, the artist’s team said the organisers of the event failed to meet certain agreed terms and also unduly delayed the event.

The team stated that Mr Drew was contacted in March for the event, scheduled for April, with an agreement that he would receive 50% of the performance fee in advance and the remainder on the day of the event before his appearance on stage.

“It was stated that the event would commence at 8 pm and Mr. Drew the headline act would perform at 11:30 pm to close the show. On the day of the event, Mr. Drew and his team hired a private vehicle to take them to Akosombo.”

“The team arrived at 2:40 pm and were lodged at Atta Korea Guest House by the organisers. Contrary to the agreement the event did not commence at 8 pm and had not begun as of midnight on 2nd April. Mr Drew and his team waited at the guesthouse to be called to perform by the organisers,” the team said.

The team claimed that individuals from JamRok arrived at the hotel at 12:26 am, requesting Mr Drew and his team to join a convoy through the town to attract patrons to the event.

They noted that Mr Drew indicated his willingness to join the convoy despite the risks involved.

However, his team requested he be paid the outstanding 50% as agreed.

“The event organisers refused to make payment and rather demanded that Mr. Drew move to the event first citing the low turnout as the reason for their refusal to make payment.”

However, the team said after making such comprises the event as of 1 am on 2nd April had yet to start with the supporting acts yet to perform.

Mr Drew, they indicated waited for a further 50 minutes adding “With no communication on when he would receive his payment, Mr Drew and his team left Akosombo at 1:50 am.”

They slammed JamRok for making unsubstantiated claims against Mr Drew and for issuing threats at the singer and his team on social media and through private messages.

This comes after JamRok Bar and Event Centre accused Mr Drew of reneging on their contract.

“On the day of the event, Mr. Drew arrived and checked into his hotel around 3 pm, in the company of 3 other team members, and he was to relax and get ready for the event in the evening. All the other artistes on the bill had also arrived and were in their hotels,” JamRok bar noted.

“At around 12:30 am, organizers say they tried calling the artiste to come and perform but there was no response from his team, hence the organizers drove to the hotel and found they were fast asleep. After some time, Mr. Drew and his team finally came out of the hotel sat in their car and drove off.”

The company said they followed up but later got to know that Mr Drew drove past the event grounds and was headed back to Accra, abandoning the event for which he had been paid.

However, Mr Drew’s team said that JamRok’s claims were defamatory and demanded an apology from the event company.

“Mr Drew’s lawyer wrote to organisers demanding a retraction of the defamatory statements and lies. The organisers refused and issued further threats and insults to Mr Drew’s DJ; DJ Filter,” the team noted.

“Mr Drew’s legal team is prepared to take further action if organisers do not retract the lies and defamatory remarks they made,” they added.

Meanwhile, in a writ of summons issued by the District Magistrate Court – Senchi on April 15, 2024, JamRock Bar and Event Centre are demanding the recovery of GH¢15,000, being money the plaintiff paid to Mr Drew to perform at the event but failed to do so and the refund of the money annulled since February 12, 2024.

It also seeks an order for the recovery of Special damages amounting to GH¢36,511 being direct costs incurred by the plaintiff In connection with the event; and general damages of GH¢200,000 against the defendants, for the severe damage caused to the plaintiff’s brand as a result of the cancellation of the event.

