Musician, Kuami Eugene has disclosed that Mr. Drew has fulfilled his financial obligation of his contribution to the song, ‘Case’.

The ‘Rockstar’ had revealed that, he wrote about eighty percent of Mr. Drew’s song, ‘Case’ but the latter failed to acknowledge his input.

However, in a interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, Eugene said Mr Drew has gotten in touch with him and given him his due.

“He didn’t know that if you put music out there without the consent of the one that wrote it, it’s illegal so I won’t blame him. He is a brother and I am glad he learned and he hit me up right after everything. He has given me my percentage,” he noted.

Kuami Eugene said he writes songs for other artistes because he cannot sing all the songs he produces, especially when he notices a particular song fits the style of another artiste.

“It’s just a blessing that you write songs for people to sing even though I get paid for it” he stated.

Some artistes Kuami Eugene has written songs for are: Kuame Yogot, Keche, MzVee, and Joyce Blessing.

