Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has broken his silence following his recent accident on the N1 highway.

Taking to social media, the Lynx Entertainment artiste shared photos from his hospital bed, revealing a broken right arm in a cast.

Despite the ordeal, Kuami Eugene appeared resilient, as seen with his mini-studio equipment, still recording music even while recovering.

Some members of his management team were in the ward with him at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Lynxx Family support Kuami Eugene

In a heartfelt message to his fans and well-wishers, Kuami Eugene expressed gratitude to God, his family, the hospital staff, and everyone who offered prayers, positive thoughts, and acts of kindness for his recovery.

“I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations. #ladiesandgentlemen”

