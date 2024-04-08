Afrobeat sensation, Kuami Eugene, made a surprising appearance at the Presbyterian church to express gratitude to God for sparing his life following a near-fatal accident.

Clad in a sleek black suit, Kuami Eugene made his way to the altar as he attentively participated in the church service and shared his testimony.

The musician was involved in an accident in the late hours of Sunday, March 18, 2024, on the N1 highway.

He rammed into a tipper truck which resulted in a broken arm, cuts on his lips, leg as well as a hip injury.

Following a recovery after receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Kuami has given all praise to God for another chance.

