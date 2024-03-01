Kuami Eugene’s former housemaid, Mary, has stepped into the spotlight once again as she challenges him for labeling her as ungrateful.

In a recent interview, Kuami Eugene touched on his relationship with Mary following the public drama after her dismissal.

He revealed he has long moved on from her ingratitude and cautioned Ghanaians to stop attacking her on social media.

In a rather quick rebuttal, Mary asked Eugene not to mention her name in any of his interviews.

She claimed she was entitled to everything to musician did for her thus cannot call her ungrateful.

Mary claimed her life moved from bad to worse working and living with Kuami Eugene.

The young lady said she is now a free and a very happy woman since she left the musician’s house.